merdy

Login

merdy
merdy
  • Save
Login interface app website
Download color palette

a login panel for an upcoming web app for schools,. don't worry guys, the logo on red stamp is a draft using 'crude' typos,. really needing any input to make it look better and I will update a sneak peak of other screens here for sure,.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
merdy
merdy

More by merdy

View profile
    • Like