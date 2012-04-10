Shakir Dzheyranov

Corners

Shakir Dzheyranov
Shakir Dzheyranov
  • Save
Corners corner silhouette stencil street art
Download color palette
F06b0be73fb15b6448e4ecdc42458488
Rebound of
Corners
By Shakir Dzheyranov
View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Shakir Dzheyranov
Shakir Dzheyranov

More by Shakir Dzheyranov

View profile
    • Like