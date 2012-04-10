Dave Armstrong

Keyboard Cat Sketch

Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong
  • Save
Keyboard Cat Sketch keyboard cat kitty silly song sketch illustration blues
Download color palette

This week's design theme was "Silly Kitties." I thought keyboard cat is pretty silly...but it became less silly and more I'm-soaking-in-depression-and-cheap-gin.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Dave Armstrong
Dave Armstrong

More by Dave Armstrong

View profile
    • Like