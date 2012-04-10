Kevin Ridgway

Pixel Art Logo

Kevin Ridgway
Kevin Ridgway
  • Save
Pixel Art Logo pixelart logo
Download color palette

Trying out some pixel art, after conversing with @neven on Twitter, and checking out this article of his: http://mrgan.tumblr.com/post/485405150/a-quick-note-on-how-i-do-pixel-art-for-the

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Kevin Ridgway
Kevin Ridgway

More by Kevin Ridgway

View profile
    • Like