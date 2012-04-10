Dwight Battle

Modern Vintage

Modern Vintage wip branding illustration sketching sketches
Working on a new identity design for a fashion stylist in San Diego. She’s described her style as “Modern Vintage”, and while I was sketching logo ideas, I started doodling with that phrase, before you know it, here we were.

Posted on Apr 10, 2012
