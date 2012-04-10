Brad Albright

Rear Window Parody Poster

Rear Window Parody Poster rear window alfred hitchcock vintage movie poster aged torn retro
Parodying the classic "Rear Window," Alfred Hitchcock dumps an unwitting James Stewart from his wheelchair into the cold night below while Grace Kelly marks the scene. "Cut... and Print!"

http://www.etsy.com/listing/97048242/hitchcocks-rear-window-retro-parody

Posted on Apr 10, 2012
