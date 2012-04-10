Prototype Rd 2

This is the 2nd round of bottle molds, changes include, gold foil, added embossed type to sides, embossed the pattern in the neck, embossed the flourish and crown on the front. i also beveled all the edges to make it feel more masculine.

Finished for the most part, still tweaking the crown somewhat to be more defined when embossing, but that will be fixed in the final production mold, hopefully this launches before the end of the year.