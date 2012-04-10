Joel G Goodman

Graduation Announcements

announcement commencement academics grad school
I wasn't happy with the stock announcements The New School provided for us to purchase, so I designed my own. Using the university's brand guidelines and one of the logos for my school, I laid these out and had them printed as postcards through MOO. I'm pretty happy with how they turned out, and they are an infinite improvement over the provided option.

Posted on Apr 10, 2012
