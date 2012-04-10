Muhammad Elmelegy

Camera

Muhammad Elmelegy
Muhammad Elmelegy
Hire Me
  • Save
Camera camera lens icon photoshop fun purple silver
Download color palette

Hey guys, Just wanted to join the hype and play. I know it's not perfect and it's done in about 1:30hr also it's 2:30 AM here so forgive me. Hope you like it and goodnight :)

And if you like you can follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Muhammad Elmelegy
Muhammad Elmelegy
Product Design Lead @Volkswagen Previously Zalando& Storenvy
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Elmelegy

View profile
    • Like