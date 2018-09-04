Akdesain

coffee short

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
coffee short creative lettering logo typography branding akdesain illustration negative space logo design vector cafe resto glass mug clean minimal short hair women hair coffee
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like