Kha Hoang

color swatches

Kha Hoang
Kha Hoang
  • Save
color swatches mobile website ecommerce color swatches
Download color palette

Working on a mobile ecommerce website. I think the swatches are too small to tap with finger.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Kha Hoang
Kha Hoang

More by Kha Hoang

View profile
    • Like