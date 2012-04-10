Robin Bastien

New Header Preview3

Robin Bastien
Robin Bastien
  • Save
New Header Preview3 banner header web web design grey clean
Download color palette

Annnddd more of a full view of what I have so far. The clouds will be more subtle and will move when it's live

7a1949cc33ad366e288a5c581fc5362f
Rebound of
New Header Preview2
By Robin Bastien
View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Robin Bastien
Robin Bastien

More by Robin Bastien

View profile
    • Like