New Header Preview2

banner header web web design grey clean
Yes, the button is misaligned and the tones of gray are off. The back thumbnail needs to be changed as well. This is a rough but I feel it's getting there! Suggestions welcome

Rebound of
New Header Preview
By Robin Bastien
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
