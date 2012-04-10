Kwaku Amuti

Knicks 2008 Renewal Book

Kwaku Amuti
Kwaku Amuti
Hire Me
  • Save
Knicks 2008 Renewal Book design print
Download color palette

Cover art for 2008 Knicks Season Ticket Subscriber book

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Kwaku Amuti
Kwaku Amuti
Human/Creative
Hire Me

More by Kwaku Amuti

View profile
    • Like