Kwaku Amuti

Church Logo

Kwaku Amuti
Kwaku Amuti
Hire Me
  • Save
Church Logo design concept brand id brand identity
Download color palette

Concept for international church brand identity

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2012
Kwaku Amuti
Kwaku Amuti
Human/Creative
Hire Me

More by Kwaku Amuti

View profile
    • Like