Chevrolet Composing

I made this composing for a personal training. To work with some new learned techniques.

Stockimages are from sxc.hu
Car is from http://www.desktopmachine.com/pics/chevrolet_colorado-rally_470_1024x768.jpg

Posted on Apr 10, 2012
