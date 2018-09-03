Vivaura Logo

Approved logo for Vivaura – an Italian photography business.

The concept is derived from the name – a combination of positive energy and feeling alive. A butterfly was chosen to symbolise this message, with a subtle letter 'v' visible within the arcs of the wings. Custom typography was created for the wordmark to highlight the unique personality of the photographer Arianna. A strong and vivid colour palette was selected to further emphasise the concept.

Instagram | Behance | Website