Vivaura Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Approved logo for Vivaura – an Italian photography business.
The concept is derived from the name – a combination of positive energy and feeling alive. A butterfly was chosen to symbolise this message, with a subtle letter 'v' visible within the arcs of the wings. Custom typography was created for the wordmark to highlight the unique personality of the photographer Arianna. A strong and vivid colour palette was selected to further emphasise the concept.
Instagram | Behance | Website