Shape loops

Shape loops loop 52 week challenge after effects smooth motion circle lines triangle square keyframes quick keyframing simple animation shapes
Week 30, I gave myself 30 minutes to animate something at the end of the day and I got inspiration from @Teodor Hristov & @Nikolay Ivanov recent work. You can do a lot with simple shapes, I like it!

