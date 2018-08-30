Antonio Brasko

Skullpture Art

Antonio Brasko
Antonio Brasko
  • Save
Skullpture Art creative direction art direction sculpture fine art street art graffiti paint design art skull
Download color palette

SKULLPTURE is an original 1-of-1 artwork handcrafted from poly-resin, acrylic and love.

This original artwork was created in 2014 as a statement to equality across all human lifeforms. The multicolor paint represents each individual on the planet, regardless of skin tone, race or ethnicity, while the skull reinstates that no matter the color of our skin, we are all equal inside.

Antonio Brasko
Antonio Brasko

More by Antonio Brasko

View profile
    • Like