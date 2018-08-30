Flat Design Characters, Man and Woman Illustration

I started 100 Flat Design Characters Vol.2! :D Today I am sharing with you two of the characters, flat design man and woman portrait illustrations. Stay tuned for more ;)

Flat Design Characters Vol.1

https://gigantic.store/homepages/100-flat-design-characters/

My Colors:

https://gigantic.store/homepages/gigantic-master-colors/

My Tools:

https://gigantic.store/homepages/tools-and-colors/