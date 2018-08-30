Mark Rise

Flat Design Characters, Man and Woman Illustration

flat design character designs character designer character creation character concept character character design character art
I started 100 Flat Design Characters Vol.2! :D Today I am sharing with you two of the characters, flat design man and woman portrait illustrations. Stay tuned for more ;)

Flat Design Characters Vol.1
https://gigantic.store/homepages/100-flat-design-characters/
My Colors:
https://gigantic.store/homepages/gigantic-master-colors/
My Tools:
https://gigantic.store/homepages/tools-and-colors/

