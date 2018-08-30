Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Tyvek Wristband Mockups Set

Tyvek Wristband Mockups Set hospital club security concert patient identification checking securband id pass armlet paper bangle bracelet circlet tyvek wristband mockup download psd
Price
$10.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 5 psd with isolated wristband (front view, wristbands' stack, unfolded view, side view and "no gravity" view);
• psd with wristband on a hand;
• 16 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• wristband color and design;
• external part and inner part design;
• fastering colors and design;
• wristband lighting;
• shadows;
• floor reflex;
• hand lighting;
• background color, design and glare;

