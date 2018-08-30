Tyvek Wristband Mockups Set

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• 5 psd with isolated wristband (front view, wristbands' stack, unfolded view, side view and "no gravity" view);

• psd with wristband on a hand;

• 16 background textures;

• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• wristband color and design;

• external part and inner part design;

• fastering colors and design;

• wristband lighting;

• shadows;

• floor reflex;

• hand lighting;

• background color, design and glare;