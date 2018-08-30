Abinash Mohanty

Product Analytics Pro Screens

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Product Analytics Pro Screens analytics iphonex dashboard interface sketch illustration branding app web ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys! Here are more screens with calendar view for the product analytics pro I’ve shared earlier. I hope you like it. Have a great weekend 👍🏻

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Product analyticspro 2x
Rebound of
Product analytics pro
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like