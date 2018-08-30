Would you like to develop a design for your website? 🚩

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbble!
We decided to show a new design of our own site. The site is restrained and strict: it corresponds to the spirit and the philosophy of the team. The Yarovoy Studio does not take a lot of projects, because the main accent is the quality. And also we build long-term relationships with regular customers. It is our priority 👋🏻
For the overall design, сontent and meaning are brought to the fore, accents are placed due to typography and additional color. On the pages we talk about specialization, the solution of design problems, approach and achievements.
The whole project: Behance
Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube