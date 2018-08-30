Would you like to develop a design for your website? 🚩

Evgeniy Yarovoy

We decided to show a new design of our own site. The site is restrained and strict: it corresponds to the spirit and the philosophy of the team. The Yarovoy Studio does not take a lot of projects, because the main accent is the quality. And also we build long-term relationships with regular customers. It is our priority 👋🏻

For the overall design, сontent and meaning are brought to the fore, accents are placed due to typography and additional color. On the pages we talk about specialization, the solution of design problems, approach and achievements.

The whole project: Behance

Posted on Aug 30, 2018
