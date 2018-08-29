Ben Rigaud

FabravGroup.com

Ben Rigaud
Ben Rigaud
  • Save
FabravGroup.com wordpress adobexd html css code web design ui dailyui
FabravGroup.com wordpress adobexd html css code web design ui dailyui
FabravGroup.com wordpress adobexd html css code web design ui dailyui
FabravGroup.com wordpress adobexd html css code web design ui dailyui
Download color palette
  1. fabrav.jpg
  2. fabrav.gif
  3. post.png
  4. feed.png
  5. home.png

This is a small website that I designed and front-end developed for a real estate company within a period of 4 days.

Any comment or suggestion will be appreciated, thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2018
Ben Rigaud
Ben Rigaud

More by Ben Rigaud

View profile
    • Like