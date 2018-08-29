Jordana Naftali

Lightbox

Lightbox prototyped developed for an early-stage startup, plugin that allows you to perform payments using a window that overlays the seller's screen.
Lightbox prototipado para uma startup em estagio inicial - Plugin que permite efetuar pagamentos usando uma janela que se sobrepõe a tela do vendedor.

Posted on Aug 29, 2018
