Overtime with Rob Generette III

Illustrator and art educator, @Robert Generette III (aka Robzilla) is on Overtime this week. In this episode, Rob shares what he’s learned from teaching art and photography for the last 20 years and what he's learned from his own design education. He also shares how he came to be an incredible sports illustrator and found himself drawing live on air at ESPN. He also hints at his next big project, so you’ll have to listen to the episode to find out what’s he’s working on now. This episode is brought to you by Wix.