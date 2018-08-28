Peruvian Bear Fucker

Trending designs to inspire you
Advertisement for Cap Hansen's World Famous drop shot drink. 1/4 pint of Pabst beer + 1/4 pint of orange juice + one shot of Captain Morgan's. Tastes like a creamsicle.
T-shirts and prints available here:
https://lariat.bigcartel.com/