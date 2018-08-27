Opera Homepage

When I was a student, I spent a 5 months internship in an Opera House. It was a wonderful experience into a world I never knew before, and even if my internship had very little to do with design (my role was more related to digital communication), I really enjoyed my time there.

Based on what I've learned, I decided the work on the design of the website of a fictional Opera House, you can see the whole process here https://www.behance.net/gallery/108391089/Opera-House-Website-concept-art-direction