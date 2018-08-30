Stilled Movement

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sometimes when I'm creating, I'm actually creating in motion – I see all this actually moving. Being birthed. Exploding. Wiggling. Slowly expanding. It's all alive. This is just a still from what's going on in my head.
Also, I finally made a way to show my portrait pieces.
I made a new class where I teach how to make stuff like this + I’m running a contest to win a Dribbble invite & Skillshare membership. Check out the class and contest details on taptapkaboom.com