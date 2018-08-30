Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rich Armstrong

Stilled Movement

Rich Armstrong
Rich Armstrong
Stilled Movement colors experimentation play ipad shapes digital abstract organic illustration doodle
Sometimes when I'm creating, I'm actually creating in motion – I see all this actually moving. Being birthed. Exploding. Wiggling. Slowly expanding. It's all alive. This is just a still from what's going on in my head.

Also, I finally made a way to show my portrait pieces.

I made a new class where I teach how to make stuff like this + I’m running a contest to win a Dribbble invite & Skillshare membership. Check out the class and contest details on taptapkaboom.com

Rich Armstrong
Rich Armstrong
