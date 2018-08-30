Stilled Movement

Sometimes when I'm creating, I'm actually creating in motion – I see all this actually moving. Being birthed. Exploding. Wiggling. Slowly expanding. It's all alive. This is just a still from what's going on in my head.

Also, I finally made a way to show my portrait pieces.

I made a new class where I teach how to make stuff like this + I’m running a contest to win a Dribbble invite & Skillshare membership. Check out the class and contest details on taptapkaboom.com