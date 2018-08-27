Good for Sale
Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Sport Icons - Update

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Sport Icons - Update icons pack icons set icons design nucleo icon bodybuilding training fitness gym sport icons
Sport Icons - Update icons pack icons set icons design nucleo icon bodybuilding training fitness gym sport icons
Download color palette
  1. sport-dribbble.png
  2. nucleo-icons-preview-all.png

Nucleo Icons

Price
$99
Buy now
Available on nucleoapp.com
Good for sale
Nucleo Icons

We've just shipped a big update of the Sports icon category 💪🙌

✅178 unique icon concepts
✅ 92 new icon concepts added with the latest update
✅ A total of 1887 assets across all styles and sizes

https://nucleoapp.com/icons/sport

Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like