Andy Leverenz
Dribbble

We improved tagging!

Andy Leverenz
Dribbble
Andy Leverenz for Dribbble
  • Save
We improved tagging! design ui tagging dribbble
Download color palette

You asked and we listened! Dribbble tagging now has a refreshed UI and auto-completion experience. Tagging is now easier than ever with our updated UI and new suggested tags widget.

Suggested tags are made up of both your shot history and popular tags throughout the Dribbble platform. No longer do you need to worry about those pesky commas or quotation marks. You can also copy and paste tags with just a few keystrokes. Get tagging!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like