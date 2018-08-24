We improved tagging!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
You asked and we listened! Dribbble tagging now has a refreshed UI and auto-completion experience. Tagging is now easier than ever with our updated UI and new suggested tags widget.
Suggested tags are made up of both your shot history and popular tags throughout the Dribbble platform. No longer do you need to worry about those pesky commas or quotation marks. You can also copy and paste tags with just a few keystrokes. Get tagging!