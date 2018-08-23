Jordana Naftali

Brand to farm

The brand developed to a farm in Brazil: the world of watermelon.

Hey dribbblers,
Marca, desenvolvida para a fazenda: mundo da melancia.

Posted on Aug 23, 2018
Freelancer, UX/UI designer.
