Hang Time LA Workshop: Creative Collaboration with DKNG

We're excited to announce @DKNG will be hosting a workshop at Hang Time Los Angeles!

Creative Collaboration: Working With a Partner to Stretch Your Creative Limits

This workshop lead by creative studio DKNG will cover the essential steps founders Dan Kuhlken and Nathan Goldman take with every new project—from concept development, team brainstorming, providing constructive criticism and feedback, art direction, composition, adding layers of meaning, to final execution.

The workshop will take place from 8:00 - 10:00 am, before the conference begins. Attendees have the option to buy a ticket to the workshop only or to purchase a ticket bundle that includes access to Hang Time LA and the workshop at a discounted price. Tickets are limited, so purchase yours today !

See additional updates on the Hang Time Los Angeles website including more speakers, workshop details, the schedule, and even an email to help convince your boss to approve your request to attend!