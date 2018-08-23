Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern

Food Label Scanner App Design

Andrew Rice
Build Midwestern
Andrew Rice for Build Midwestern
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Label Scanner App Design diet app whole foods mobile ui mobile design ux design ui ux design scanning app food app nutrition app whole30 app design
Food Label Scanner App Design diet app whole foods mobile ui mobile design ux design ui ux design scanning app food app nutrition app whole30 app design
Food Label Scanner App Design diet app whole foods mobile ui mobile design ux design ui ux design scanning app food app nutrition app whole30 app design
Food Label Scanner App Design diet app whole foods mobile ui mobile design ux design ui ux design scanning app food app nutrition app whole30 app design
Download color palette
  1. image-2.jpg
  2. image-3.jpg
  3. image-2.jpg
  4. image-1.jpg

This is an app I designed which is a whole foods label scanning app for dieting on several different types of diet plans.

Build Midwestern
Build Midwestern
A digital first agency grounded by our Midwestern roots.
Hire Us

More by Build Midwestern

View profile
    • Like