Bruno
OutSystems

NEOmojis - OutSystems Mascot Emojis

Bruno
OutSystems
Bruno for OutSystems
  • Save
NEOmojis - OutSystems Mascot Emojis slack brand embaraced warning error angry sad smile robot mascot design mascot character emotion fun red yellow icon outsystems astronaut mascot emojis
Download color palette

This has been this kind of side project for us over the few last months. Here we've just toyed around the idea of making NEOs emotions (how they actually communicate) into an Emoji set, to be used by OutSystems employees on Slack, E-mail, Community and other materials.

OutSystems
OutSystems

More by OutSystems

View profile
    • Like