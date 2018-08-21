Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Five Peaks icon starting guides

Five Peaks icon starting guides restaurant menu brand identity branding icon design icon icons cup hops brew beer bacon
Testing out some icon designs with an icon grid for a branding project.

haha, why is bacon so hard to capture the essence of in icon form?

Five Peaks Brewing Company Logo
