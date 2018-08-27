Ramotion

Descript Brand Guide

Descript Brand Guide app icon logotype branding color palette wordmark rounded corner typography user experience user interface icons logo app transcription brand book identity style guide brand
Final brand assets we made for transcription service called Descript

🌀 Read full case study

Logo for transcription service
Logo for Transcription Service
