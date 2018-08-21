Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dominik Bednarz
🔍 Search Engine Illustration

Dominik Bednarz
🔍 Search Engine Illustration blue document picture search magnifier graphic character illustration
Hey Dribbble! 👋 Showing off another illustration created for our client. Trying to find a particular document can sometimes be a lot of hassle - complex search engines are here to help though! ✨🔍 This guy has it figured out. 🕵️

Made with iPad + Procreate

Usemo.re
Imagine. Design. Use.

Posted on Aug 21, 2018
