kawsar hossain

Web Template motivational speaker

kawsar hossain
kawsar hossain
  • Save
Web Template motivational speaker ux new template elegant portfolio typography design web illustration
Download color palette

Hello Friends!
Web applications for motivational speakers for my client's project. Really I enjoyed this time exploring this UI, Nothing really deep and using dummy text/data, I know it might require more data, it's premium project :)

Color: Adobe
Tools: Adobe Photoshop & XD

Here is my Portfolio-
https://www.behance.net/kawsarnshimo

All the best,
Kawsar

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2018
kawsar hossain
kawsar hossain

More by kawsar hossain

View profile
    • Like