CMYK Lab / animation

CMYK Lab / animation logodesign identitydesign corporate branding corporatebranding corporate identity corporateidentity brandidentity branddesign brand smart logotype logo design identity design brand identity brand design printing logomark logotype logo identity branding
Animated logo and dynamic identity for the full cycle printing. The sign is made in the form of a poster/picture, which shows the principle of color formation (blending) in the CMYK model. The golden ratio was used to construct the sign.
© Dmitry Ivanov, 17.08.2018

