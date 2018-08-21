CMYK Lab / animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Animated logo and dynamic identity for the full cycle printing. The sign is made in the form of a poster/picture, which shows the principle of color formation (blending) in the CMYK model. The golden ratio was used to construct the sign.
© Dmitry Ivanov, 17.08.2018