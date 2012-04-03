Alex Hughes

Admin header ui web app preview
Super admin company dashboard header design for web app I am currently working on over at Crecom, called 'Tally'.

Using the icons by @yummygum - "Icon Sweets 2". http://iconsweets2.com/

Apr 3, 2012
