Designer Simulator (Inventory Menu) | Typography Poster

This project that began in early June was based around the idea of designing a parody-based typographical poster that would present an inventory screen, much like the ones that are seen in video-games, that has become part of a fictional video-game itself titled Designer Simulator that helps the player by providing them with some of the many necessities and items that graphic designers themselves use, and are regularly associated with.

