Designer Simulator (Inventory Menu) | Typography Poster

Designer Simulator (Inventory Menu) | Typography Poster
This project that began in early June was based around the idea of designing a parody-based typographical poster that would present an inventory screen, much like the ones that are seen in video-games, that has become part of a fictional video-game itself titled Designer Simulator that helps the player by providing them with some of the many necessities and items that graphic designers themselves use, and are regularly associated with.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

