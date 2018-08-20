🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Colorful e-book template for Adobe InDesign, Science eTextbook Template 2018. The template is fully editable and features Dig Concept box, InFact panel, cladogram, modern pie chart, histogram, stylish table, Critical Thinking box, Posttest panel, mini tree chart, Nature's Secret panel, Experiment (Lab Corner), and a fictional bibliography with standard reference lists in APA format. Perfect for any textbook project purposes, especially Science for elementary/secondary/middle school. Go check its live preview here!
Studio - Behance - Instagram - Creative Market