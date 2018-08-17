Jesse Ladret

Rack Card Design: The Green Hen

Jesse Ladret
Jesse Ladret
  • Save
Rack Card Design: The Green Hen malcontent creative jesse ladret canada illustration label design branding typeography vancouver island victoria bc eat local type print pamphlet brochure business card rack card green hen
Download color palette

Rack card design for Victoria's Green Hen. A local meat delivery company

Jesse Ladret
Jesse Ladret

More by Jesse Ladret

View profile
    • Like