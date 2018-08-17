Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dylan Rhynard

MVP Alternate

Dylan Rhynard
Dylan Rhynard
Hire Me
  • Save
MVP Alternate athlete marketing design graphic sports nba houston rockets harden mvp basketball
MVP Alternate athlete marketing design graphic sports nba houston rockets harden mvp basketball
MVP Alternate athlete marketing design graphic sports nba houston rockets harden mvp basketball
Download color palette
  1. harden-mvp-alt1.png
  2. harden-mvp-alt1.png
  3. harden-mvp-alt2.png

An alternate version of the original for Harden's 2018 MVP campaign—full pixels attached

Harden shot
Rebound of
MVP
By Dylan Rhynard
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2018
Dylan Rhynard
Dylan Rhynard
Enhance. Enhance.
Hire Me

More by Dylan Rhynard

View profile
    • Like