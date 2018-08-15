Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akshay Vinchurkar

Day 040 - Recipe - Dailyui

Akshay Vinchurkar
Akshay Vinchurkar
  • Save
Day 040 - Recipe - Dailyui adobexd uidesign ux ui design app dailyui dribbble
Download color palette

Day 040 - Recipe - Dailyui

This is day 40 and today i come up with recipe app design this is the most simple app you can see hope you like it :)

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2018
Akshay Vinchurkar
Akshay Vinchurkar

More by Akshay Vinchurkar

View profile
    • Like