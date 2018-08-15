Kishore

CRM Product Landing Page Wireframe | Day 227/365 - Project365

CRM Product Landing Page Wireframe | Day 227/365 - Project365 landing page wireframe landing page crm product crm suite design-challenge project365 wireframe-wednesday sf pro display
Day 227/365 - CRM Product Landing Page Wireframe

Wireframe Wednesday:

Wireframes can be fun, here's a perfect example for that!

Placeholders can be interesting simple shapes instead of the regular stuff.

What do you think of this approach?

What is Project365?
Visit Project365.design

Let's work on something great, together!
