Finely handcrafted essential InDesign template, Science Textbook Template. It comes with fresh major improvements of page layout and color palettes. Enjoy some brand new features such as; copyright page, mini tree chart, Nature's Secret panel, Experiment (Lab Corner), and a fictional bibliography with standard reference lists in APA format. Also, don't miss some totally fresh casual typefaces and a brand new editable publisher logo inspired by succulent.

Source files designed for professional use with Adobe InDesign CC 2018. Perfect for any textbook project purposes, especially Science for elementary/secondary/middle school. Go check its live preview here!

Studio - Behance - Instagram - Creative Market