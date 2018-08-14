Dribbble

Overtime with Tina Roth Eisenberg

Overtime with Tina Roth Eisenberg the creative guild tattly creative mornings design overtime podcast
Episode 41 features Swissmiss, AKA Tina Roth Eisenberg. Tina is quite a powerhouse and is a super creative person who loves taking side projects and turning them into real companies that make a big impact in the design world. In the episode, Dan and Tina chat about finding your people, confidence vs enthusiasm, and injecting joy into your work. Tina also shares what makes Creative Mornings so magical and details about her new venture, The Creative Guild. This episode is brought to you by Wix.

Posted on Aug 14, 2018
