Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mel Dixon

and...NOW!

Mel Dixon
Mel Dixon
  • Save
and...NOW! blue looking watching after effects 2d animation gif vector contacts vision eyeball eye
Download color palette

Can you do it?

I created this shot for optometry clients to post to their social media pages and increase their engagement.

Mel Dixon
Mel Dixon

More by Mel Dixon

View profile
    • Like